Guwahati: Kuki Inpi, the apex body of the Kuki people of Manipur, on Monday extended its support to the mass rally organization by the United Naga Council (UNC) in Naga-dominated areas on Tuesday.

The UNC, the apex body of the Nagas in Manipur has organized a mass rally on August 9 in the Naga areas of Manipur for resolving the Indo-Naga political issue based on the Framework Agreement signed in New Delhi on August 5, 2015.

“At a critical time wherein Kukis of Manipur are being subjected to bear the brunt of ‘ethnic cleansing’ being unleashed by the majority Meiteis, aided and abetted covertly by the state machinery, the Kuki Inpi Manipur fully endorsed the proposed mass rally being organized by the UNC on August 9,” said Janghaolun Haokip, secretary, information & publicity, Kuki Inpi Manipur.

“Enduring the apathetic attitude of the successive Manipur governments for over 50 years vis-a-vis denial of tribals’ constitutional rights and institutional injustices meted out by the majoritarian hegemony in socio-politico and economic spheres upon the suppressed tribal communities, it is prudent on the part of the central leadership to act conscientiously thereby expedite the processes of resolving the legitimate demands of both the tribal communities in the form of separate administration for the Kukis and in conformity with the Framework Agreement for the Nagas to ensure lasting peace in the beleaguered, torn-apart state of Manipur,” Haokip added.

The mass rally organized by the UNC at this time is significant at a time when the door for Indo-Naga Peace talks was closed due to demand for a Frontier Nagaland by Eastern Nagaland Students Organization (ENSO) and Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation( ENPO).

In a statement, the UNC said the rally will be held at the district headquarters of Tamenglong, Chandel, Ukhrul, and Senapati.

UNC general secretary Vareiyo Shatsang said that the rally is proposed to register their collective sentiment to the Centre for exercising political will to hammer out an early negotiated solution to the protracted Indo-Naga political issue in the spirit of the Framework Agreement and to usher in an enduring peace in Naga areas and the Northeast in general.

The United Naga Council appealed to all the Naga citizens to participate in the proposed rally prayerfully.