Imphal: The Union government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been urged to improve road infrastructure and integrated check posts along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Kamjong district.

Seeking the central government’s assistance came to the public when Manipur’s Phungyar assembly constituency MLA Leishiyo Keishing, a Naga leader submitted a representation to the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth.

The Union Minister was on his two-day visit to Kamjong, a small town sharing a border with Myanmar. Kamjong district covers 2,400 sq km and shares a 120 km international border with Myanmar. It is home to 126 villages and a population of 45,616.

In the memorandum, Leishiyo Keishing noted that while the Government of India has constructed the “Indo-Myanmar Friendship Road” just 5 km from the border, there are inadequate roads on the Indian side. It requires improving connectivity for the local population and for effective border surveillance.

The memorandum also urges the minister to establish more Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) and proposes the development of a model town at K Ashang Khullen in Kamjong to enhance local living conditions.

This border area comprises around 54 small villages, each 5 to 10 km apart, and lacks urban infrastructure, with the Kamjong district headquarters being a village of about 800 households.

The MLA, in the memorandum, states that there are only two ICPs on the Indo-Myanmar border, compared to 24 on the Indo-Bangladesh border, despite the similar lengths of these borders.

The MLA also expressed his optimism on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiatives aimed at safeguarding the welfare of the indigenous people of Manipur.