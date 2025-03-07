Imphal: After a 50-year wait, the Shangshak-Tengnoupal road construction project on National Highway 102 A in Manipur is finally set to begin. Villagers across 25 communities in Manipur’s Kamjong district have welcomed the initiative but are demanding strict adherence to quality standards.

The project, which involves widening the road into a two-lane highway with a hard shoulder, has spurred the formation of the United Senior Citizens Forum (USCF) of 43 Phungyar AC. This forum, comprised of village chiefs and secretaries, will oversee and advocate for the project’s integrity.

“The completion of NH 102A will significantly boost connectivity, drive economic development, and improve the quality of life in Kamjong district and Manipur,” said USCF Secretary David Zimik. However, he expressed deep concern regarding potential compromises in construction quality.

Zimik highlighted the dangers of contractors bidding below the project’s sanctioned cost, which often leads to substandard work. He cited past examples, including the Yaingangpokpi-Finch Corner road, Imphal-Jiribam highway, and Tadubi-Tolloi road projects by NHIDCL, which have suffered from delays and deterioration due to this issue.

To prevent similar problems, the 25 villages have collectively resolved to reject any contractor bidding below the sanctioned cost. This resolution has been formally submitted to key officials, including Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The villagers have issued a stern warning: any failure to maintain quality standards will result in a permanent ban on the project by local communities along NH 102 A. This united front underscores the community’s determination to ensure the project delivers the promised benefits after decades of waiting.