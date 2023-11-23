Imphal: A 23-year-old Myanmar national died on Thursday morning at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal East district in Manipur.

The Myanmar national identified as Khohantum from Thanan village of the neighboring country had sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen and was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Khohantum was admitted to hospital by Manipur police around 8:30 am on Thursday. However, his admission sparked massive protests from a mob that gathered outside the hospital.

The mob reportedly objected to the treatment of a suspected Kuki-Zo patient.

The situation at the hospital quickly escalated, leading to the deployment of a combined team of Imphal East District Police and Central Forces. The security forces managed to control the mob and prevent any untoward incidents.

Despite the efforts of the security forces and medical personnel, Khohantum succumbed to his injuries.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation, but authorities believe that the commotion surrounding his admission may have contributed to his death.