IMPHAL: After seizing a total of 187 modified exhaust pipes fitted to the two-wheelers making noise pollution and removing tinted films from 345 vehicles, Imphal West district police on Saturday warned the automobile shop owners and its repairing shops.

Imphal West Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha Singh while talking to the media at his office in Imphal on Saturday said any shop found selling such types of exhaust pipes will be taken necessary legal action.

He also again warned that those workshops repairing such pipes will be punished as per the law of the country.

Also read : Manipur : Gambling racket busted in Imphal; eight arrested

The special drives were carried out in March last under the violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. The seized pipes will be destroyed later in the presence of media personnel, the senior IPS officer stated.

Asked about the modified silencers that produce loud sounds ranging from 120 to 130 decibels causing noise pollution, the senior SP said many unwanted crimes are occurring behind tinted films of vehicles so as to remove tinted films.

He appealed to the public not to encourage the use of unauthorized exhaust pipes and fixing tinted films on the glasses of the vehicles as per the order of the Supreme Court issued on April 27, 2012, which mentioned that all black films from the glass windows of vehicles must be removed.

During the drives, Lamshang Police Station seized 40 unauthorized exhaust pipes as maximum among nine police stations of Imphal West district, S Ibomcha said.

Later, the officer-in-charge of Lamshang Police Station H Sanjoy Meitei has been presented the prize for the highest seizure of unauthorized exhaust pipes along with a letter of appreciation.

The SP appealed to the public not to encourage the use of unauthorized exhaust pipes and any automobile part-selling shop found selling such types of exhaust pipes will need to take necessary legal action.