Imphal: The Manipur government has extended suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts of the state until 5.15 pm on December 9, 2024.

These districts consist of three in the hills and six in the valley.

With this, the temporary suspension of mobile internet, mobile data services, VSATs and VPN services will remain in effect within the territorial jurisdiction of nine districts.

The districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam and Pherzawl.

The decision comes in the wake of the prevailing law and order situation in the state, amid apprehension that anti-social elements might use social media platforms to transmit content that could incite public unrest.

The temporary internet suspension has been in effect since November 16, 2024.