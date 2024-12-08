Imphal: A suspected cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party-Taibanganba (KCP-T) was arrested for attempting to abduct two individuals in Imphal, Manipur.

A police report said that one 9mm pistol, seven live rounds and a white Maruti Gypsy were recovered with the accused.

He was arrested during an operation conducted at Thangal bazaar, in the northern part of Imphal city on Saturday night.

Based on specific information about impending extortion drives in Thangal bazaar areas, the anti-extortion unit of the Manipur police commandos laid a trap.

During this, they succeeded in arresting an individual identified as Tensubam Bangkim, 29, a resident of Nambol Laitonjam Makha Leikai in Bishnupur district.

He is stated to be a cadre of KCP-Taibangnganba. In connection with the operation, the Manipur police thwarted an abduction attempt at the Thangal Bazaar area, rescuing two individuals.

However, the names of the two individuals have been withheld.

The report added that the arrested cadre, the impounded vehicle, and the seized items were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal formality.