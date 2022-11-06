Guwahati: Security forces have nabbed a 20-year-old cadre belonging to the proscribed insurgent group Manipur Naga Peoples’ Front (MNPF), who was allegedly involved in the killing of Assam Rifles colonel, his family and four jawans.

Police said the MNPF cadre, identified as Machukring Zamshim Shimray alias Ningkhan was arrested on Saturday by a joint team of Manipur police, an NIA team and Assam Rifles personnel.

The MNPF cadre was arrested from Yaingangpokpi junction near an oil pump in Imphal East district at around 10.30 am on Saturday, said a police official.

Arrested Ningkhan is a native of New-Cannan village in Ukhrul district, the official added.

The insurgent was arrested acting on the information and the requisition of NIA, Imphal team, Indian Express reported.

The arrested rebel leader disclosed that he joined the outfit in 2016 through one Robert of MNPF, and got basic military training for three months under army number 159 at Thumol, Myanmar, the police said.

Machukring is presently holding the rank of a self-styled corporal and working under the command of one self-styled chairman, Francis, of the same outfit.

He further stated that he was involved in multiple ambushes against the central security forces mainly against the Assam Rifles, including the Khongtal, Chandel ambush on July 29, 2020, wherein three were killed and six injured.

The arrested person has been handed over to the NIA, Imphal team, for further necessary legal action.

On November 13, 2021, Assam Rifles (AR) commanding officer Vivplap Tripathi and his family along with four AR troopers were killed after the convoy carrying the officer came under heavy attack by insurgents in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

The ambush took place near S Sehken village under Behiang police station near Indo-Myanmar border pillar No. 43.

Colonel Tripathi’s convoy was ambushed when he was reportedly returning to his base accompanied by his wife and his 6-year-old son, from the Behiang company post.

At least six jawans, including a havildar, driver of the CO and three Quick Reaction team members were also sustained injuries in the attack.

Two insurgent groups–the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Manipur government subsequently handed over the case to the NIA.