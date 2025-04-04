Guwahati: Seven MLAs from Manipur, including BJP General Secretary, met the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Friday.

As per sources, the MLAs urged Sarma’s guidance in restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur, which has been marred by severe ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, resulting in over 60,000 displaced and more than 250 lives lost.

During the meeting, they sought Sarma’s intervention in persuading Kuki leaders of Assam to support peace efforts in the conflict-ridden state.

However, the specifics of the meeting remain confidential.

Notably, Sarma is also set to visit Manipur on June 10, marking his first trip since the outbreak of recent violence in the state

The delegation included BJP MLAs K. Govindas Singh, Kh. Ibomcha Singh, L. Susindro Meitei, Th. Shyamkumar, NPP MLAs Th. Shanti and M. Rameshwar Singh, JD(U) MLA Abdul Nasir, and BJP Manipur Unit General Secretary K. Sara.

The group also attended the Hun festival of the Thadous in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently announced that a final meeting among the two warring communities of Manipur will be held soon in New Delhi.