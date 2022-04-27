The Manipur high court has served notice to BJP minister Th Biswajit Singh in connection with a petition filed against him.

The petition filed in the Manipur high court by Congress candidate from Thongju assembly constituency – Seram Neken challenged Biswajit Singh’s election to the state assembly.

Neken challenged the election of Biswajit Singh to the 12th Manipur legislative assembly from Thongju, stating that the concerned returning officer had ignored mistakes in Biswajit Singh’s nomination papers.

According to the petition, Manipur BJP minister Biswajit Singh did not mention his full address.

It has also been claimed that Biswajit Singh failed to mention a pending criminal case against him in the affidavit attached with his nomination papers.

The petitioner, Congress’ Seram Neken, has urged the Manipur high court to declare the election of state minister Biswajit Singh as void.

Neken further urged the Manipur high court to declare him as the winner from the Thongju assembly constituency.