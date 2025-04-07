Manipur: Militants push betel leaf trucks into gorge

Imphal: Two vehicles transporting betel leaves from Silchar in Assam to Imphal, the capital of Manipur, were attacked and pushed into a deep gorge by suspected underground militants along National Highway-37 on Sunday afternoon.

The drivers, however, escaped the incident unscathed.

According to official sources, the incident took place around 3 PM between Kotlien and Keithelmanbi, near Khonglong Kabui Khul in Manipur’s Noney district.

The two Tata Yodha vehicles, both bearing Assam registration plates, were en route to Imphal when armed individuals, suspected to be members of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), intercepted the vehicles and forced them off the road.

In addition to the attack, the assailants reportedly looted three mobile phones and SIM cards at gunpoint.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

The attack has sparked outrage among traders. The All Jiribam Betelnut and Leaf Growers and Marketing Forum issued a strong condemnation of the violence, stating that the targeting of transporters amid an already volatile situation in Manipur is “unacceptable.” The forum also demanded that those responsible come forward with an explanation.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that a case has been registered and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the culprits behind the assault.