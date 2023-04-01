IMPHAL: One suspected cadre of a Kuki underground outfit was killed in an exchange of fire with the Assam Rifles at Suwangphumun village in Manipur’s Phezawl district bordering Assam and Mizoram on the west.

One AK 47 rifle, a magazine, 27 live rounds of ammunition, and some indiscriminating documents have been recovered from the slain insurgent, an official source said on Saturday.

Preliminary reports stated that the encounter took place when the troops of the Assam Rifles were patrolling as usual in and around the Suwangphumun village, and suspected Kuki militants started an open fire.

When the paramilitary forces returned the fire, one suspected Kuki militant died while others managed to escape to the nearby jungles on Friday at around 4 pm.

The encounter lasted a few minutes, the source said.

The body of the killed person may be that of one Doulangthang Simte, alias Thangboi Simte, 36, from Sangkhimum village of Singjat sub division of Churachandpur district, the source stated.

Personnel of the Borobeka police station, Jiribam district bordering Assam on the west later picked up the body from the site where the alleged encounter had taken place, the source said.

It is also informed that the security forces also recovered one AK 47 rifle, a magazine, and 27 live rounds of ammunition from the incident site.