Imphal: The Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA) Kangleipak, a proscribed insurgent group of Manipur, has called for a boycott of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in the BJP-ruled Northeastern state.

The militant outfit has called an 18-hour general strike in the state from 1 am on January 26 against the alleged colonization of Manipur by India on October 15, 1949.

In a statement issued by the publicity secretary of the SOREPA, MC Yaiphabi, alleged that there is no reason for the people of Manipur to join the Indian Republic Day celebrations as the princely state of Kangleipak, now Manipur has been annexed by the Indian occupational forces.

“The sovereignty of Manipur was restored when the British left in 1947. The princely state Manipur was under British rule from 1891-1947,” it said.

Calling upon the people to boycott the event between 1 am to 6 pm on January 26, the SOREPA stated that the essential services – media, medical services, emergency cases, water supply, and religious functions would be exempted from the purview of the total shutdown.