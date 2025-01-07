Manipur: Memorial unveiled for quartet martyrs killed by militants

Imphal: A solemn memorial ceremony was held at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou in Bishnupur district, Manipur, to honour the memories of four persons killed by militants.

The event, attended by Rajkumar Meghen, former chief of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), featured the unveiling of memorial statues and stones.

Meghen, currently Advisor of the Peace Committee Kangleipak, Manipur, expressed his regret over the ethnic conflict that has ravaged the state.

“The war waged by the Kuki militants against the government is unfortunate,” he said. The memorial serves as a poignant reminder of the lives lost in the ongoing conflict.

The ceremony coincided with the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) recent submission of a charge sheet against Luminsei Kipgen, accused of killing the four Meiteis.

According to the charge sheet, Kipgen, a member of various underground outfits, including UKNA, KNA, and KNF, committed the crime on January 18, 2024, using sophisticated weapons.

The victims, Oinam Bamonjao, his son Oinam Manitomba, Thiyam Somendro, and Ningthoujam Nabadeep, were all from Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou village in Bishnupur district.