Assam: Haflong couple arrested in Church leader murder case

Haflong: Assam police have arrested a couple in connection with the murder of Kania Terang, a 47-year-old Church leader of Langmeklu village under Umrangso area in Dima Hasao district.

The couple, identified as Rostin Engti and Kadom Hansepi was arrested on January 2, 11 days after the brutal incident.

Terang, a husband, father of two daughters, and secretary of the Independent Church of India (ICI), was attacked and killed on the night of December 22. While returning home from a late-night prayer service and Christmas preparations meeting.

His murder has left the community in shock and grief, casting a shadow over Christmas celebrations in the village.

The couple confessed to the crime, claiming Terang was killed in one location and his body dragged through the forest. However, villagers suspect the involvement of more individuals, citing the condition of the body. It was found hanging from a tree with rope marks and sharp weapon injuries.

They argue that a lone couple could not have committed such a heinous act, as the torso showed no drag marks.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, but speculation links it to a dispute over a Geological Survey of India (GSI) project near the village. Villagers, including Terang, were reportedly opposing a survey at Juri Pahar, fearing it would lead to mining activities and displacement.

The survey covers over 500 bighas of land, and while the GSI claims it is for topographical purposes, locals are concerned it will pave the way for large-scale mining.

Umrangso, the only industrial town in Dima Hasao district Assam. It is rich in minerals and home to industries like coal mining and cement production. Villagers have long protested against land acquisition and the government’s neglect of their pleas, as large-scale projects threaten their habitat and livelihoods.

The investigation continues, and the autopsy report is awaited to provide further insights. Villagers demand a thorough probe into the case, fearing powerful influences may be involved.