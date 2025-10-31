Imphal: A 52-year-old man, accused of shooting a bakery worker in Manipur’s Kumbi assembly constituency, surrendered to the police along with the pistol used in the crime, officials said on Friday.

A manhunt had been underway for Mayengbam Ibomcha (52), who shot 23-year-old worker Nongmaithem Alex at Saiton Bazar under the Phoubakchao Ikhai police station in Bishnupur district during a nightlong musical concert on October 22, the police said.

“Immediately after the incident, our teams launched an intensive search operation, combing multiple suspected hideouts.

The accused finally surrendered, and we have recovered the firearm used in the crime,” the police reported.

The accused, Mayengbam Ibomcha, a resident of Saiton Mamang Leikai under the same police station, was arrested on October 25 after surrendering to the court.

He was then remanded to police custody and produced before a court on October 29.

In court, the prosecutor said the police had seized a 7.76 mm Falcon pistol, two empty magazines, and 28 live cartridges from the accused.

The accused claimed the shot that injured Alex was fired accidentally after a scuffle near the concert venue. He stated that unknown youths surrounded him, pushing and pulling him.

Fearing his licensed gun could be snatched, he held it tightly. But the weapon slipped, tearing part of his pocket, and a shot was accidentally fired, hitting an unknown youth in the leg.

After hearing submissions from the prosecutor and defense counsel, the court ordered the release of the accused on bail upon execution of a Rs 1 lakh PR bond.

Nongmaithem Alex, 23, a bakery worker and resident of Kumbi Municipal Council Ward Number Five under Phoubakchao Ikhai police station, was shot at around 9 pm on October 22.

Alex, son of N Achou, suffered a bullet injury to his left calf.

He was immediately rushed to Bishnupur District Hospital and later referred to Shija Hospital, Imphal.

N Bileswori Devi, mother of the injured Alex, said she had complained to the concerned police station, demanding early justice for the heinous crime.