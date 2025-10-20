Guwahati: All participants, including religious leaders, took a pledge to protect children from child marriage during a meeting held in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Monday.

The event marked the launch of a 100-day intensive campaign aimed at preventing child marriage across the district.

Bishnupur Deputy Commissioner Pooja Elangbam, who chaired the meeting, announced that the campaign, led by New Life Foundation under the supervision of the District Administration, will run from November 1, 2025, to January 26, 2026.

Elangbam emphasized that child marriage is both illegal and harmful, and called on all stakeholders to actively participate in raising awareness and discouraging the practice.

She urged the community to work collectively to make Bishnupur a child marriage-free district and set a positive example for the rest of the state.

During the session, the Deputy Commissioner administered a pledge, where attendees affirmed their commitment to ending child marriage.

She also highlighted the practice’s damaging effects on girls’ education, health, and future opportunities. Participants vowed to report incidents and support efforts to uphold children’s rights.

According to district-level data, the valley districts of Manipur have recorded around 100 child marriage cases.

Among them, Thoubal district reported the highest number with 49 cases, followed by Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur.