Thoubal: A 55-year-old man died after he caught fire while siphoning petrol under a lighted candle in his shop at Wangjing Tekcham Leikai Phura Makhong in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Tuesday night.

Tekcham Sanahal Singh, 55, a small-time businessman, was operating a shop in Wangjing Tekcham Leikai, Thoubal district when the incident occurred.

He sustained 90% burn injuries and died shortly after the incident, which happened around 6 pm on Tuesday.

Also Read: Assam: Govt imposes new taxes & fees for cultural events, rallies and other events

Singh was reportedly siphoning off petrol from a large bottle into a smaller container using a small pipe.

However, the petrol caught fire due to the nearby candle, leading to a flash of flames that engulfed Singh.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Sanitisation will continue in all Itanagar Municipal Corporation wards, says Mayor Tame Phassang

Despite attempts by onlookers to extinguish the fire, Singh succumbed to his severe burns.

The shop sustained partial damage in the incident, but it was largely saved from further destruction.