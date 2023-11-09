Imphal: An intense fire broke out destroying properties worth around Rs. 5 million in the residential areas at Kshetri Leikai village in Manipur’s Thoubal district in the early hours of Thursday, official sources said.

The fire that broke out at around 1 a.m. on Thursday has destroyed several items inside the building including two houses, two cowsheds, and two work-sheds belonging to two persons.

On receiving the information, the fire services, operating under the Thoubal district police station, responded promptly and the firefighting team immediately sprang into action with all the necessary types of equipment.

Fire tenders were pressed into service, but the fury of the fire already destroyed the properties belonging to Sanasam Brojen, 45, and Sanasam Yaiskul, 44, to cinders.

The items including an abundance of paddy crops, two numbers of Ativa, one Yamaha motorcycle, tables, chairs, almirahs, desks, benches, household materials, and several important books were burned to the ground.

However, the team successfully managed to save the lives of several individuals and also managed to prevent them from further spreading the fire in the adjoining locations.

Meanwhile, police and fire services sources said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.