Imphal: Assam Rifles troops intercepted two trucks laden with illegally sourced timber in Manipur’s Chandel district, thwarting a major smuggling attempt estimated to be worth Rs 5 crore in the regional market.

Acting on intel and conducting proactive patrolling, Assam Rifles personnel established a mobile vehicle checkpoint at Wangparal Hills on January 21st.

Also Read: Assam: Former DGP’s PSO dies by suicide, reason unknown

Around 12:30 PM, they stopped two trucks (MN 04 5674 and MN 04 8988) carrying timber and apprehended five individuals suspected of illegal logging and transportation.

Also Read: Assam PCCF in hot water again: 28 hectares of Geleky Forest diverted for commando camp

Upon scrutiny, the timber cargo was confirmed to be illicitly sourced from Liwa Khullen in Chandel and destined for Wagabai in Kakching district. Both trucks were promptly impounded, and the timber cargo was confiscated.

The apprehended individuals, along with the vehicles and seized timber, were handed over to the forest officials for further investigation and legal proceedings.