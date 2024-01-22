Guwahati: In the aftermath of the recent gunning down of two Manipur police commandos and injuring six others by suspected militants at Moreh town bordering Myanmar, the state government has begun works to shift a new location of the force at the border town in the crisis-hit state’s Tengnoupal district.

However, it would take a few days to complete renovation of some buildings meant for the new commando post. This came after security advisor to the N Biren Singh-led government Kuldiep Singh said that the police commandos’ post would be relocated to another site there from where they can easily respond to the militant attacks and launch offensives.

On Wednesday (January 17), two commandos-Wangkhem Sormorjit and Takhellambam Saileshwar, were killed and six others left injured when they came under heavy attack by militants who deployed rocket propelled grenades and sophisticated arms.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has given new postings of four Manipur Police Service (MPS) officers at different places, including violence-hit Moreh.

After the killing of Moreh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand Kumar by suspected militants on October 31, 2023, no new officer of similar rank had been posted there.

According to an order issued by the Special Secretary (Personnel Department) on Saturday (January 20), Assistant Commandant of 7 India Reserve Battalion (IRB) Kh Sunil Kumar has been posted as Moreh SDPO.