Imphal: Manipur has lost a significant portion of its land along the border to Assam due to severe erosions on the banks of the Jiri River.

Around 15 acres of land in Kamaranga Muslim village, located in the Jiribam district bordering Cachar district of Assam, have been swallowed by the meandering river.

Md Ashab Uddin, the MLA representing the Jiribam Assembly constituency, raised the alarm about the ongoing erosion while speaking to the media.

He expressed grave concern for the safety of several villages situated on the banks of the Jiri River, including Shamupunbi, Kalinagar, Dibong, Nalpani, Latenkha, Bungtakha, Ningkhel, and Jagpur.

These villages are particularly vulnerable during the rainy season when the river swells and erosion intensifies.

Despite submitting a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the authorities proposing preventive measures, Md Ashab Uddin lamented the lack of action and concrete steps taken to address the issue.

He urged Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to intervene and initiate necessary measures to prevent further loss of land and protect the affected villages before the next monsoon season