Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Driver on contract basis. Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) (formerly Arunachal University) is the oldest university in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It is located at Rono Hills in Doimukh town, about 28km from the state capital, Itanagar. Rajiv Gandhi University has been a Central University under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) , Government of India since 9 April 2007. It is an accredited university under the University Grants Commission. The foundation stone for the university was laid in 1984 by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The university was renamed as Rajiv Gandhi University in 2005 when UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was on a visit to the state.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 4

Category wise vacancies :

Heavy Vehicle : 3

Light Vehicle : 1

Salary : Rs. 14698/- per month

Qualification : Minimum Class X passed. Should possess Commercial Driving License

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th December 2023 at 10 AM in Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates are required to appear for the interview with filled in application form, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

Application Fees :

Candidates are required to deposit an amount of Rs. 200/- through Bank Challan (Bank of Baroda, Arunachal University Branch, Doimukh) to A/C No. 83420100000307 (RGU Revenue Account) OR Demand Draft in favour of Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University and produce during the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here