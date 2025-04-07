Manipur: Lightning strike kills three cows and calf in Noney

Imphal: Three cows and a calf were killed after lightning struck a cattle shelter in Rangkhung Part I village under Noney Police Station in Noney district of Manipur, late Sunday afternoon.

According to official reports, the incident occurred around 4 PM when a herd of cattle was resting at the shelter. A sudden lightning strike hit the area, instantly killing three milking cows and a calf.

Several other cattle were also severely injured, and the roof of the shelter was blown away by accompanying strong winds.

The region has been experiencing heavy storms and inclement weather over the past few days, disrupting normal life across Noney district. Officials noted that numerous homes in different villages suffered damage, with roofing sheets torn off by the wind.

Additionally, trees and horticultural plantations were reported damaged in several areas.

Village authorities have reported the incident to the district administration and are seeking financial assistance to recover from the loss.

