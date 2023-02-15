Imphal: Manipur government on Tuesday asked all licensed gun-holders (Civilians) to deposit their guns with the police ahead of the Holi festival locally known as Yaoshang.

Holi is on March 7 and it would be celebrated in Manipur for five days.

All the Deputy Commissioners of all the 16 districts in the state have issued an order regarding this.

Also Read: Assam: Three killed in violent clash over family dispute in Barpeta

The order states, “The re-verification of arms license possessed by authorized license holders issued by the state government as per the Arms Act, 1959, Arms Rule, 2016 and as amended from time to time, is required for cross verification of license, arms, checking the validity of the license, for updation in the portal for changes in the respective district commissioners.”

Also Read: Assam: Prime accused of Dibrugarh University ragging case gets bail

The order further states, “It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the arms license holders holding a license issued by the Office of the respective District Commissioners shall submit their arms license, along with the arms registered by March 1, 2023, to their respective police station as entered in the arms License failing which the license(s) shall be deemed to be canceled without further notice.”