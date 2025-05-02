Imphal: The Kuki-Zo outfits have announced plans to observe the second anniversary of the ethnic strife that began in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

They will mark the day in various forms and styles to press their demands and honor those who lost their lives.

The Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) and Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) have called for a total shutdown across Kuki-Zo dominated areas on May 3, 2025.

They urged all educational institutions and business establishments to close in remembrance of the ethnic violence that erupted between the Kukis and Meiteis two years ago.

Churachandpur district, considered the epicenter of the violence, has witnessed over 260 deaths to date.

In a joint statement, the two student groups urged residents to hoist black flags at their homes as a symbol of mourning.

They also invited the public to join a mass prayer at the Martyrs’ Cemetery and a public gathering at the Wall of Remembrance in Churachandpur district headquarters.

Notably, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has declared May 3 as “Separation Day,” describing it as a time for reflection and remembrance of the victims of the ongoing violence.

The Kuki-Zo community continues to demand a separate administration carved out of Manipur under the Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, those in power appear to be evading the issue with a political cat-and-mouse game, despite the displacement of around 60,000 people from different communities to date.