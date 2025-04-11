Manipur: Kuki-Zo leaders reject proposal, talks stalemate

Imphal: Leaders from the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur have shared mixed perspectives on the six-point proposal presented by the Government during the ongoing peace talks.

While the proposal has been met with optimism by some, others have raised concerns about its potential negative impact.

Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet openly rejected the six-point proposal, citing concerns about the future of the people. He also emphasized that the two Meitei social organizations, All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and Federation of Civil Societies (FOCS) Kangleipak, involved in the talks held in New Delhi on April 5, did not have legitimate mandates. Thanglet expressed these views at a reception hosted by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) in Kangpokpi on Thursday.

The event was attended by representatives from various tribal organizations, including Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, Thadou Inpi, student bodies, and women’s groups.

In contrast, Meitei leaders have expressed support for all aspects of the proposal, signaling their agreement with the agenda. However, Kuki-Zo leaders have firmly rejected it.

The proposed agenda includes several key points: an appeal for non-violence, strong administrative actions against perpetrators, support for disarmament efforts, cooperation with the Governor’s initiatives, facilitation of free movement along national and state highways, rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) with government assistance, an emphasis on development in conflict-affected areas, and a long-term resolution of issues through dialogue with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The meeting organized by the MHA ended without reaching any resolution. The talks involved six representatives from the Meitei community, drawn from AMUCO and FOCS, and eight delegates from the Kuki-Zo Council and Zomi Council.

Among those present were MHA advisor for the northeast region, A.K. Mishra, Joint Director Rajesh Kamble, Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, and Additional Director General of Manipur Police Ashutosh Kumar Sinha.

This was the first tripartite meeting aimed at resolving the 23-month-long ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, but it too ended in a deadlock. Following the meeting, AMUCO and FOCS called on the MHA to take legal action against those impeding the peace process.