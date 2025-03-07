Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council urge Governor to extend amnesty period

Imphal: The Kuki-Zo Council urged Manipur’s Governor to extend due date for submission of arms for a couple of weeks. Further, the council states that, it will make a public call to surrender the looted or unauthorized possession of firearms.

The council states that, it will carried out the initiative in all the Kuki-Zo inhabited districts of Manipur . However, the council will not be able to implement the initiative in a short matter of time. Moreover, the deadline of Governor’s call to surrender illegal weapon had already passed.

“It welcomed the new move to enforce free movement of essential commodities within the state. However, the Council cannot guaranteed free movement of people across buffer zones. It can make the movement, if there can be a pact for cessation of hostilities between the warring communities. It cannot take responsibility for any untoward incidents” the council stated

The council also expressed its disappointment at the failure to honor the assurance made by the central government officials. The Government officials were supposed to visit Churachandpur and meet KZC leadership at a stipulated time.

It states that, the council also called off the proposed peaceful political rally scheduled on February, 18, 2025 under the assurance of MHA.

The Council reaffirmed its political demand for a separate administration (SA) in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature under the Indian Constitution (modeled after Article 239A).

It states that, the council will pursue the demand relentlessly and unceasingly until the government grants it.

The Council also urge the authorities to post government employees from the Kuki-Zo community in a stable place.

The Council also stated that, it issued a press statement after all the CSOs of the Kuki-Zo community, SoO groups and the elected representatives reaffirmed their support and endorsement of the Kuki-Zo Council as per Resolution No. 2 of the Kuki Zo Leaders Meet dated 6th March, 2025.