Manipur: Kuki women's groups accuse NCW of inaction

Guwahati: The Kuki Women Union (KWU) and the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) have alleged that the National Commission for Women (NCW) is inactive and biased in addressing the plight of Kuki women affected by the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

The groups accused the NCW of neglecting the widespread violence and systemic discrimination faced by Kuki women since the unrest began on May 3, 2023.

The KWU claimed that a directive from NCW Joint Secretary A Asholi Chalai appeared to prioritize a representation by the Republican Party of India (Athawale), sparking concerns of political influence.

KWU Vice President Neneu Kipgen stated that the Commission must address all grievances equally, without selective action influenced by political interests.

The KWU further warned that continued neglect would force them to seek international intervention, stressing that justice must not depend on community or faith.