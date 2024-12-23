Guwahati: Manipur Police arrested a suspected cadre of the banned militant outfit PREPAK in Kakching.

The suspect identified as Khumbongmayum Abhijit Singh was arrested from the Chumnang area in Kakching.

The arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into an incident on October 1 where unidentified armed assailants stole an SUV in Imphal West District.

The probe revealed that the stolen vehicle was being used by Asem Kanan Singh, associated with the AT group and his accomplices.

Although Singh evaded capture during a raid on his residence, several items, including arms and ammunition, were confiscated.

Further investigations are underway to locate the suspects and uncover the full extent of their activities, the police said.