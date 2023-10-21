Imphal: Koijam Radhashyam Singh (IPS-Retd.) was sworn in as the new Chief Information Commissioner of Manipur on Saturday.

Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey administered the oath of office to Koijam Radhashyam Singh in a ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Speaking after the ceremony, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the appointment of the State Chief Information Commissioner is a step towards ensuring that the people of Manipur have access to the information they need.

He added that the government is committed to filling up the required staff of the Manipur Information Commission and that the post-creation process is underway.

The Chief Information Commissioner, Koijam Radhashyam Singh, said that his priorities would be to ensure that citizens have access to the information they need, while also maintaining the efficiency of the administration.

He said that he would work to ensure that citizens are well-informed about the decision-making process of the government, without affecting any developmental activities.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Th. Satyabrata Singh, cabinet ministers, judges of Manipur High Court, MLAs, security officials, and other civil and police officers.

On October 19, the Governor of Manipur appointed K. Radhashyam Singh as the State Chief Information Commissioner of the Manipur Information Commission.