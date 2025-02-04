Manipur: Joint operation defuses 6 Kg IED, averts major tragedy

Imphal: In a coordinated operation, Central security forces and Manipur police successfully detected and defused a 6 kg improvised explosive device (IED) on Monday, preventing a potential disaster.

The explosives were found during a search and area domination operation in the vulnerable areas between Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts.

The security team uncovered two IEDs-one weighing 4 kg and the other 2 kg-along with a 5-meter long Cordtex wire.

The Manipur police bomb disposal squad swiftly arrived at the site and defused the explosives at Moirangpurel Khunou Leikai near Thoubal Dam-Police Station around 8 am.

A case has been registered for further investigation into the incident.