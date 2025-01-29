Manipur: IED defused in Churachandpur during routine check

Imphal: A possible tragedy was averted along the Indo-Myanmar border after the police and central security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Churachandpur, Manipur.

The IED was found along the Loilamkot to Nalon road under Henglep police station in Manipur’s Churachandpur District bordering Myanmar on Tuesday.

The joint team from the Hengleop Police Station and central paramilitary forces during a routine check found a suspicious object.

The explosive device was planted along the Loilamkot-Nalon Road.

The bomb squad successfully managed to diffuse it with no harm to anyone.

In a follow-up action, three tear smoke shells (short range), four tear smoke shells, two tear smoke shells (normal), a cart of 38mm riot control with rubber bullets, three IED shells, three helmets and three bulletproof jackets with fibre plate were recovered.

The police added that after registering a case, the recovered items are now in the safe custody of Manipur police for further necessary actions.