Manipur Jobs Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 15 vacant administrative positions in Sports Authority of India Manipur.

Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Consultant in its Head Office and Regional Centres across India.

Name of post : Junior Consultant

No. of posts : 15

Discipline wise vacancies :

Performance Monitoring : 1

General : 5

Infra : 5

Accounts & Finance : 2

Legal : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Performance Monitoring : PG in any discipline or BE /BTech or 2 years PG Diploma in Management or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA with minimum 5 years experience

General : PG in any discipline or BE /BTech or 2 years PG Diploma in Management or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA with minimum 5 years experience

Infra : BE /BTech in Civil Engineering with minimum 5 years experience

Accounts & Finance : Master’s Degree in Finance / Accounts / Commerce or two years PG Diploma in Financial Management or Accounting / CA / ICMA with minimum 5 years experience

Legal : LLB with minimum 5 years experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/jobs from 27.09.2023 ( 5 PM) to 11.10.2023 ( 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here