Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Adjunct Faculty (Yoga Instructor) on contract basis in the Department of Yoga.

Name of post : Yoga Instructor

No. of posts : 2

Also Read : Impossible Mission Accomplished at Hangzhou Asian Games

Essential Qualifications:

1. Should be an accomplished professional/ expert in his chosen field of discipline and may not necessarily possess qualifications prescribed under UGC Regulations

OR

2. Should be a certified professional, for teaching and training on National Occupational Standards under NSQF, by the Sector Skill Council for teaching respective trade / job role

Honorarium: Rs. 30,000/- per month (consolidated) as per UGC norm

Also Read : PM Modi reminisces his time with Dev Anand on his 100th birth anniversary

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th October 2023 at 1 PM in Vice-Chancellor’s Committee Room, Manipur University

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit their bio-data along with supporting documents to the Head, Department of Yoga, Manipur University, Canchipur-795003 before 11 a.m. on the same day.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here