Manipur Jobs : Apply online for 12 vacancies in IIIT Manipur

Applications are invited for 12 vacant teaching positions in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in various departments.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 12

Department wise vacancies :

Computer Science & Engineering : 5

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 4

Physics : 1

Mathematics : 1

English : 1

Also Read : Fat loss diet of Alia Bhatt

Qualification : PhD in appropriate disciplines. First Class in both UG and PG degrees.

Pay: A monthly consolidated fixed pay of Rs, 75,000/-

Also Read : 5 simple and stylish hairstyles of Ananya Panday that is great for office

How to apply : Candidates should send scanned copy of duly filled in application form along with

supporting documents through E-mail to recruitment@iiitmanipur.ac.in

The last date for submission of application through online mode is 26/05/2023 up to 17.00 Hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here