Manipur Jobs Apply for Project Coordinator vacancy in Digital India Corporation

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Digital India Corporation .
Digital India Corporation , an organization under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Coordinator in Manipur.
Name of post : Project Coordinator
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
Graduate Degree with minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience in relevant area
Or
Post-Graduate Degree with 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant area
Salary : Commensurate to Qualifications, Skills and Experience
How to apply : Candidates may apply online through the website https://ora.digitalindiacorporation.in/ by 31st January, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
