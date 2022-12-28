Manipur Jobs Apply for Project Coordinator vacancy in Digital India Corporation

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Digital India Corporation .

Digital India Corporation , an organization under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Coordinator in Manipur.

Name of post : Project Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate Degree with minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience in relevant area

Or

Post-Graduate Degree with 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant area

Also Read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Consultant vacancy in North Eastern Council

Salary : Commensurate to Qualifications, Skills and Experience

How to apply : Candidates may apply online through the website https://ora.digitalindiacorporation.in/ by 31st January, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : New Year 2023 : Holiday Planner and Festival Timeline for the upcoming year