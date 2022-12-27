Meghalaya Jobs Apply for Consultant vacancy in North Eastern Council

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Council Secretariat Shillong.

North Eastern Council Secretariat Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant (Public Relations) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Consultant (Public Relations)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

Essential :

(a) Graduate in Mass Communication (with Public Relations as one of the subjects) from a recognized University/Institution with 02 (two) years of work experience.

(b) Diploma /Certificate in Mass Communication/Public Relations with 05 (five) years of work experience.

Desirable:

(a) Knowledge of basic computer applications, especially MS Office.

(b) Good academic records.

(c) Good communication skills.

Age Limit : The maximum age limit of the Consultant shall be 45 years (as on 1st January, 2022)

How to apply : Candidates may download the Application Form from the NEC website and send the duly filled – in application with the detailed bio-data to the Deputy Secretary (Admn.), North Eastern Council Secretariat, Nongrim Hills, Shillong-793003, Meghalaya latest by January 20, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

