Manipur Jobs : Apply for 191 vacancies in CAU Imphal

Applications are invited for 191 vacant positions in Central Agricultural University (CAU) Imphal.

Central Agricultural University (CAU) Imphal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Chairman.

Name of post :

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

Chairman

No. of posts :

Professor : 93

Associate Professor : 30

Assistant Professor : 63

Chairman : 5

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Rules and Regulations

How to apply : Candidates must first apply online for the above positions through the website https://cau.ac.in/.

The duly filled in application form along with prescribed fees and self-attested copies of all documents must reach the Registrar, Central Agricultural University, Imphal, Manipur, PIN-795004 by May 31, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

