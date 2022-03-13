The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has extended support to the BJP ahead of government formation in Manipur.

The BJP, which won 32 out of 60 assembly seats in Manipur, is all set to form the new government in the state.

“In the interest of the people of Manipur, the JD-U has decided to give support to the BJP in the formation of the government,” newly elected JD-U MLAs stated in a letter.

The JD-U MLAs added: “…would like to appeal to the BJP to honour the mandate reposed in the party and fulfil the hopes and aspiration of the people.”

The Naga People’s Front (NPF), which won five seats in the recently concluded Manipur Assembly elections, has also extended its support to the BJP.

Two Independents, including the richest candidate Nishikanta Sapam, have also announced their support to the BJP.

Meanwhile, the long-time ally of the BJP in Manipur, the National People’s Party (NPP) has been ousted from the coalition.