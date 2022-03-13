At least three children have sustained injuries in an accidental grenade blast in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident has been reported from Chinghang village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The children were reportedly playing with the grenade, which was wrapped in a polythene bag when it went off.

The children – aged 2, 3 and 10 – sustained injuries in the accidental grenade blast.

The 10-year-old child is currently being treated at a hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh.

Also read: Indian missile ‘accidental’ fire fiasco: Pakistan demands joint probe

The other two children – aged 2 and 3 – who did not sustain major injuries are reportedly under observation at the Khonsa district hospital in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap.

Meanwhile, security agencies have launched an investigation into the incident.