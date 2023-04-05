IMPHAL: Assam Police and their Manipur counterparts have unfolded a missing case of a vehicle engaged in excavation works, a report said on Wednesday.

The joint operation of the Anti Vehicle Theft Cell of the Assam Police and Tungjoi police station of the Manipur Home Department launched the joint operation following a report that a JCB engaged in excavation works in Assam was missing, the police report said.

The joint team of the interstate police team carried out the operation following a complaint filed by one Ramchandra Chouhan from Assam that his JCB vehicle has reportedly been lifted by unknown miscreants, the report asserted.

And it may be used in excavation works in Manipur’s Senapati district, the report said.

A team of Senapati district police in cooperation with the visiting Assam police team launched an operation at the different suspected areas in the same district, the police said.

On Wednesday, the vehicle was found abandoned by the miscreants after being engaged in the earthworks at New Lai village in the Senapati district at around 7 am.

Police said that a case has been registered and attempts are on to arrest the alleged vehicle lifter(s).

The recovered vehicle has been handed over to the right owner.

The owner of the JCB Ramchandra Chouhan expressed his gratitude to the joint efforts of the Assam and Manipur police, an official report added.