Imphal: Woman activists of the Joint Action Committee of Missing of Ningombam Premananda (JAC) moved for an indefinite road blockade agitation on the NH-102 Imphal-Moreh road at Thoubal Okram bazaar in the early hours on Wednesday.

The blockade badly affected the transportation between Imphal and the border town of Moreh.

JAC member, Sabita Devi, holding a placard that read, “Hand over N Premananda to us,” said that the stirring would be continuing until the demand is fulfilled.

The JAC is demanding to hand over the missing person – Ningombam Premananda, 37, personnel of the Village Defense Force (VDF) of the Manipur Police Department whose whereabouts are still untraced after he went missing from the 15-Assam Rifles campus located at Urantop hill range in Chandel district, Manipur on the intervening night of January 20 and 21.

He was among the state police team who went on January 16 last to destroy illegal poppy plantations at different hill ranges in the Sajik Tampak area bordering Myanmar on the south.

N Premananda, VDF No 706, is a son of N Nila from Thoubal Okram. He is married and has a son and a daughter.

Using drones and manpower, the search operations were launched by a combined team led by additional SP Wangkhomba, additional SP Amarjit, SDPO Chandel, Commando Thoubal, and 15-Assam Rifles at M Lebanon Village, Joumul Village, Aibol Joupi, Molngat Village and Phaisii Village.

The ‘JAC representatives during the meeting with chief minister N Biren Singh at his official residence recently set midnight January 31 as the deadline to find out the missing police personnel.

The CM also assured the JAC that all efforts would be found out for find N Premananda early as possible. The search operations are now continuing, the police said.