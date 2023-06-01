Imphal: Amidst ongoing clashes in Manipur, IPS officer, Rajiv Singh was appointed as the new Director General of Police of the state.

According to an order, Rajiv Singh who is a 1993-batch Tripura cadre will be deputed to the Manipur cadre.

He will take over the charge from incumbent DGP P Doungel.

While Singh will be the new Manipur DGP, Doungel will be posted as the new OSD of the department.

Singh who was an Inspector General of the CRPF was deputed to Manipur for three years on Wednesday.

A day after the deputation, he was named the new DGP of the state.

With the clashes contuing in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that a judicial probe would be conducted into the conflict, which has already claimed numerous lives.

Shah revealed that a committee, led by a retired high court judge, has been established to oversee a special team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in their investigation of violent incidents in the northeastern state.

He ’emphasized’ the importance of a fair and thorough investigation, particularly concerning six specific incidents that suggest a larger conspiracy.