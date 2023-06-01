Guwahati: In a rescue operation carried out on Wednesday night, a middle-aged man who fell into a deep well in a drunk state was saved by the SDRF and police in the Nayanpur area of Guwahati, Assam.

The incident occurred when the man, identified as Rintu Baruah, found himself in an inebriated state near his residence at Bye Lane no 2.

Trapped inside the well for a three-hour period, Baruah’s plight came to light when concerned locals stumbled upon the scene and promptly alerted the city police.

Also Read: Assam: Eight arrested for killing forest guard in Goalpara

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police reached the location and launched a rescue mission.

The rescue team ultimately succeeded in extricating Baruah from the treacherous well. After being pulled out from the well an investigation was initiated.

Also Read: Assam: Amidst protest, bus burns down to ashes in ASTC depot in Tinsukia

The investigations revealed that Baruah’s intoxicated state led to the loss of his balance, causing him to tumble into the deep well.