Imphal: The Indigenous Nagas, who were the “first and original” settlers of Kangpokpi district in Manipur, have been reduced to minority groups, according to the Naga People’s Organization Kangpokpi District (NPOK).

The Nagas in Kangpokpi district, which has 13 tribes, have been completely outnumbered by the influx of illegal immigrants from across the international border, triggering a host of problems such as demographic imbalances, ethnic conflicts, recognition and identification of villages, and land disputes, said NPOK, in a statement.

The statement also stated that there are issues of unrecognized villages pending in the Revenue Department of the state and that the interests of the Nagas should not be ignored or overlooked by the Government of India, as the District of Kangpokpi has a fairly large population of Nagas, apart from the Gorkhas and other minuscule ethnic groups.

The statement further said that internally displaced persons should not be allowed to relocate to the district of Kangpokpi and that no new semi-permanent houses for the IDPS should be built within the district.

The NPOK, Manipur objected to the memorandum dated August 16, 2023, submitted by ten Kuki-Zo MLAs to the Prime Minister of India, demanding the immediate appointment of a separate Chief Secretary and DGP for the five hill districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, and Pherzawl in Manipur, as well as the immediate release of Rs 500 crores from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to rehabilitate the internally displaced Kuki-Zo People in the wake of the worst communal carnage since May 3, 2023.

The NPOK appealed to the people not to make irresponsible comments and to refrain from violent activities while the state is reeling from the worst communal carnage in its history.

The NPOK claimed that it is deeply saddened by the unfolding ethnic crisis and prays for the early return of peace and tranquillity to Manipur.