Imphal: A rivulet in the Imphal West district of Manipur was on fire on Wednesday night after leaking black furnace oil from the Leimakhong Heavy Fuel Power Plant.

The Tumu Lairembi rivulet, a tributary of the Nambul River passing through the heart of Imphal city, erupted in flames at Kanto Sabal village, under the Sekmai police station in Imphal West district for about 3 hours.

The fire was extinguished at around 10 pm on Wednesday by a team of experts. The leaked oil has also been diverted using an excavator to another drain.

It is not yet clear how the fire started, but villagers allege that it may have been lit by miscreants after the crude oil leaked into the rivulet.

There are no reports of any injuries or casualties, but officials are concerned about the potential damage to the local ecology and environment.

The Tumu Lairembi rivulet runs beside the Heavy Fuel Power Plant at Leimakhong and passes through many villages before winding its course to the Luwangli River.

The Luwangli is also a tributary of the Nambul River which merges with Loktak Lake.