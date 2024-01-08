Guwahati: Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan is not new to controversy and recently there is a video going around on social media which shows the captain slapping a fan brutally during one of his election campaigns.

Shakib who has contested the general elections held on Sunday from Awami League party, triumphed over his opponent by a staggering margin of over 150,000 votes in Magura.

The video in question is said to be around a week old when Shakib was campaigning in one of the localities when one of the fans got too close to him and Shakib brutally slapped the person.

The Bangladesh Captain has courted controversy all through his career and he has been reprimanded on and off the field for various such instances in the past.

In the lead-up to the election, Shakib acknowledged the absence of serious obstacles but admitted feeling anxious about the competition.

Shakib emphasised the perpetual challenges, likening them to those faced in cricket, regardless of the team’s size.

“The competition and challenges are always there, be it a small team or big team,” he remarked.