Imphal: Imphal’s Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Manipur experienced a sudden shutdown on Sunday evening in response to the detection of two unidentified drones in its airspace.

Reportedly, the drones were first observed around 2:30 pm, prompting the suspension of all flight operations.

Taking charge of the situation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, initiated a thorough search operation to locate the unidentified drones.

The Indian Air Force has also been notified and is actively engaged in addressing the incident.

The motive behind the presence of the drones remains unclear, heightening concerns about the overall security posture at Imphal airport.

The increased security measures come in the wake of the sighting of two unidentified flying objects, leading to the diversion of two flights and delays for three others.

This incident occurred shortly after the Manipur government extended the ban on internet services for an additional five days, extending until November 23.