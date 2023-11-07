Imphal: Representatives of Imagi Meira, a prominent women’s organization in Manipur, urged Governor Anusuiya Uikey to address pressing issues such as rising rice prices, highway blockades, the whereabouts of missing teenagers, and the unavailability of NAFSA rice in the state.

Led by Convenor Th Sujata Devi, a team of Imagi Meira members met with Governor Uikey at Raj Bhavan today and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands.

These demands included ensuring the free flow of traffic on National Highways by providing adequate security arrangements, shifting buffer zones, handing over the mortal remains of two students, Hijam Linthoingambi and Hemanjit, and expediting the search for missing boys Avinash Maibam (alias Khaba), 16, and Ninthoujam Anthony (alias Temba), 19, from Lamsang.

The team informed the Governor that the frequent economic blockades on National Highways have led to price rises, limited availability of essential commodities, and the unavailability of rice under the National Food Security Act (NAFSA) for the past two months, causing immense hardship for the people.

Governor Uikey, while acknowledging their grievances and demands, assured the team that the Central and State governments are making continuous efforts to resolve the prevailing unrest.

She stated that stringent security measures have been implemented by security forces in the state.

She also pledged to engage with the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police to assess the situation and take necessary steps to ensure the free flow of essential supplies along National Highways and prevent untoward incidents.

Governor Uikey appealed to the Imagi Meira representatives to refrain from violence and to cooperate in every way possible to restore peace and normalcy in the state.